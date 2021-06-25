H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $63.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.81. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,639. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

