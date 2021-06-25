Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

HVRRY traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $97.10.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

