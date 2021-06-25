Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRGLY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.20. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

