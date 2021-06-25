Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Financial Contrast

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Proxim Wireless alerts:

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A Harmonic -3.26% 0.85% 0.36%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Proxim Wireless and Harmonic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmonic 0 1 4 0 2.80

Harmonic has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.32%. Given Harmonic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harmonic is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Volatility & Risk

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmonic has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Harmonic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Harmonic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Harmonic $378.83 million 2.22 -$29.27 million ($0.11) -75.55

Proxim Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmonic.

Summary

Harmonic beats Proxim Wireless on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies. This segment's video processing appliance solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as encoders, video servers, high-density stream processing systems, and edge processors. This segment also provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, which enables the packaging and delivery of high-quality streaming services, including live streaming, video-on-demand, catch-up TV, start-over TV, network-DVR, and cloud-DVR services through HTTP streaming to any device along with dynamic and personal ad insertion. The Cable Access segment offers CableOS software-based cable access solutions; and narrowcast services gateway products primarily to cable operators. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. It sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. Harmonic Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Proxim Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proxim Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.