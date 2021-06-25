Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Down 3.1%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $30.20. 1,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 165,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.21.
In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
