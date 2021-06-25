Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Down 3.1%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $30.20. 1,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 165,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.21.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.