Harvest Finance Price Hits $47.39 on Top Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $47.39 or 0.00142230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $27.15 million and approximately $837,437.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00011021 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000795 BTC.
- The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000440 BTC.
Harvest Finance Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “
Buying and Selling Harvest Finance
