HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 1,685 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after acquiring an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.93. 169,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

