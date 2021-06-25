HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,396 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $960,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 255.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 62.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $2,901,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZION. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. 13,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,055. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

