HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,628,000 after buying an additional 40,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

NYSE:BLK traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $874.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,218. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $528.63 and a twelve month high of $890.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $852.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.