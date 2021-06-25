HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $106.92. 289,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,985,894. The stock has a market cap of $206.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.98. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

