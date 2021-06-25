HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 87.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,901 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.0% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 550,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

NYSE:HCA opened at $204.43 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $217.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

