Head to Head Analysis: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Dada Nexus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.52 -$245.80 million $0.83 23.82 Dada Nexus $831.87 million 8.95 -$261.33 million ($1.81) -17.38

Rackspace Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rackspace Technology and Dada Nexus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 0 11 1 3.08 Dada Nexus 0 1 8 0 2.89

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus price target of $27.95, suggesting a potential upside of 41.40%. Dada Nexus has a consensus price target of $39.71, suggesting a potential upside of 26.28%. Given Rackspace Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Dada Nexus.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -9.41% 14.18% 2.73% Dada Nexus -33.88% -34.89% -26.12%

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Dada Nexus on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

