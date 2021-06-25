Head to Head Comparison: Metacrine (MTCR) versus Its Peers

Metacrine (NASDAQ: MTCR) is one of 838 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Metacrine to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metacrine and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metacrine N/A -$37.30 million -1.02 Metacrine Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.49

Metacrine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Metacrine. Metacrine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Metacrine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Metacrine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Metacrine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metacrine N/A N/A N/A Metacrine Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Metacrine and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metacrine 0 0 4 0 3.00 Metacrine Competitors 4634 17689 38919 768 2.58

Metacrine currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 374.14%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.15%. Given Metacrine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Metacrine is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Metacrine beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH. The company also develops MET642, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients. Metacrine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

