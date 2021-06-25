Head to Head Contrast: Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) & The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and The GEO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 The GEO Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.04%. The GEO Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.45%. Given The GEO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of The GEO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -155.39% -636.46% -13.51% The GEO Group 5.96% 17.30% 3.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and The GEO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $508.24 million 1.52 -$543.88 million ($17.93) -0.28 The GEO Group $2.35 billion 0.39 $113.03 million $2.51 2.97

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The GEO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.