Head-To-Head Contrast: Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) vs. Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moxian and Internet Initiative Japan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian $950,000.00 469.09 $70,000.00 N/A N/A Internet Initiative Japan $1.88 billion 1.46 $36.86 million $0.41 71.68

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian and Internet Initiative Japan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian N/A -280.67% -94.58% Internet Initiative Japan 3.14% 7.98% 3.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Moxian and Internet Initiative Japan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Moxian has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Moxian shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Moxian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Moxian on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moxian

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting. It also provides cloud solution, such as HaaS/IaaS, cloud storage, monitoring/operation, virtual desktop, Paas/Saas, IoT/M2M, IIJ cloud exchange, IIJ cloud integration, and specialized solutions, as well as IIJ cloud exchange, and IIJ cloud integration solutions; mail hosting and security, Web hosting and security, online storage, content delivery/CDN/CMS, and system integration solutions; IoT services and solutions; and industry specific solution. In addition, the company offers IT outsourcing, IIJ consulting, cognitive factory, IIJ private cloud, IIJ GIO DB advanced, IIJ security audit, IIJ malware analysis, IIJ content management, and data center construction engineering solutions, as well as IIJ data center services. Further, it provides prepaid SIM cards; PrimeSeat, a streaming software for PC; and ATM services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

