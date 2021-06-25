Head-To-Head Survey: Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) vs. Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cousins Properties and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 12.43% 2.03% 1.31% Paramount Group -4.45% -0.55% -0.29%

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cousins Properties pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Group pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cousins Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Paramount Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cousins Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cousins Properties and Paramount Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67 Paramount Group 3 2 1 0 1.67

Cousins Properties presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.93%. Paramount Group has a consensus target price of $10.21, indicating a potential downside of 1.27%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and Paramount Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $740.34 million 7.49 $237.28 million $2.78 13.41 Paramount Group $714.24 million 3.17 -$24.70 million $0.96 10.77

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Paramount Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

