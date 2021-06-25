Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of Purple Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,850.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRPL. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

