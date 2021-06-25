Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.56 Million Stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THCA. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $4,942,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,536,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 224,400 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 50.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 571,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THCA opened at $10.05 on Friday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

