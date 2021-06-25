Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268,334 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Velodyne Lidar worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth $14,392,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 107,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 69,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $21,768,232.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,731,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,496,035 shares of company stock valued at $55,648,615 over the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

