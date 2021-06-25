Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.84 Million in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 874,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALSK opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

