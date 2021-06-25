Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.03 Million in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,343 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.