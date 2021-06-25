Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.33 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.81 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

