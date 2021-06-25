Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after buying an additional 3,449,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after buying an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,255,000 after buying an additional 1,254,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.79.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

