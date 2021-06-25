Helix (HLIX) Price Hits $0.0036

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $119,907.98 and approximately $7.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00025276 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004979 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002244 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,467,011 coins and its circulating supply is 33,341,182 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.