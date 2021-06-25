Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.67 ($118.43).

HEN3 stock opened at €90.10 ($106.00) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €94.47.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

