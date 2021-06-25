Herald Investment Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned 0.18% of Quantum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quantum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Quantum by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Quantum by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quantum by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 104,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $140,990.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 834,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,929 shares of company stock valued at $629,354 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

QMCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 11,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,499. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QMCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

