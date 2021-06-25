Herald Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Herald Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 107,557 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $8,965,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $5,971,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WIFI shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

NASDAQ WIFI remained flat at $$13.99 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $626.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. Research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

