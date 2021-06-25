Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce sales of $28.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $22.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $141.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $151.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $289.07 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,379 shares of company stock worth $41,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

