Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,472,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,073 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $23,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,533 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $17,048,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after acquiring an additional 821,451 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

HPE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. 26,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,228,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

