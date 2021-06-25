Hillman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,954 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.6% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.11. The stock had a trading volume of 93,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,713 shares of company stock valued at $32,831,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

