Hillman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 38,727 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.8% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.39. 184,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,164,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $233.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

