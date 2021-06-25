Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCXLF. Panmure Gordon lowered Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hiscox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of HCXLF stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.