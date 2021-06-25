Homeros Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $35.76 million and $7.33 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00054663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.00602948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Homeros Profile

HMR is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

