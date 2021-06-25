Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON stock opened at $218.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.53 and a 52 week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

