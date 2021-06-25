Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS HKXCY opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $74.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.22.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

