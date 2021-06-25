Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on July 16th

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $785.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.19. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.