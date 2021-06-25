HP Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.194 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

HP has raised its dividend payment by 34.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. HP has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HP to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

HPQ opened at $29.47 on Friday. HP has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

