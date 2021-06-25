HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 454.92 ($5.94).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 424.60 ($5.55) on Monday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 440.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

