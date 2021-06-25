Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.39 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

