HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $597.04

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $597.04 and last traded at $589.94, with a volume of 2193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $586.62.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

Get HubSpot alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.15 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $519.26.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.