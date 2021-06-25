Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.44 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post $20.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $20.58 billion. Humana posted sales of $19.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $81.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.73 billion to $82.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $89.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.96 billion to $91.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.94.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $440.73. The company had a trading volume of 670,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $440.65. Humana has a 12-month low of $365.06 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

