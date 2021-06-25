Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,550 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

