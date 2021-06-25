Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,901 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,793,000 after purchasing an additional 61,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,037,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 95,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 957,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,449,000 after buying an additional 62,420 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,850 shares of company stock worth $946,153. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

