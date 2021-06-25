HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading 8.3% Higher

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s stock price traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $28.03. 3,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 253,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136,387 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 273,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.