Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 629,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,207. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -379.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

