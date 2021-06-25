I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Reaches $1.56 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $961.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00380611 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003071 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016834 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.01 or 0.00956894 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,947,832 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

