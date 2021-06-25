iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$68.80. iA Financial shares last traded at C$68.64, with a volume of 172,975 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$69.49. The firm has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.3799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

