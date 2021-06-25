IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Get IBEX alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.13.

IBEX stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.72 million and a PE ratio of -49.76.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IBEX by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in IBEX by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in IBEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IBEX by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.