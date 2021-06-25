iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $318 million-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.71 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,163. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.