ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce earnings per share of $1.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. ICU Medical reported earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $2,016,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $48,937,542.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 32.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 95.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,515,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.44. 7,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,048. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $227.07.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

